National Teachers Award 2021: Self Nomination Registration Last Date Extended, Check Here

National Teachers Award 2021: Last date for self nomination of National award to teachers has been extended. Kendriya Vidyala Sangathan issued a notice informing the same. As per the notice, revised last date is 30th June 2021.



Director (NAT), Ministry of Education sent the letter to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on 18th June 2021. The letter stated, "It is requested that the information may be brought to the notice of all teachers. Further, in order to give wide publicity the letter may also be displayed on the website of the Regional Offices and the Vidyalayas."

National Teacher award self-nomination registration was started on 1st June 2021. Teachers across India are nominating themselves. Nominations are being accepted on website of the Ministry of education that is https://nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in

National Teacher award 2021: Conditions of Eligibility

School teachers and Heads of Schools working in recognized primary / middle / high / higher secondary schools under the following categories are eligible for applying-

Schools run by State Govt./UTs Administration, schools run by local bodies, schools aided by State Govt. and UT Administration.

Central Government Schools i.e. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Sainik Schools run by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Schools run by Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) run by Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Schools affiliated to Council for Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE)

Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. upto 30th April in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions.

Educational Administrators, Inspectors of Education, and the staff of training Institutes are not eligible for these awards.

The teacher / Headmaster should not have indulged in tuitions.

Only regular Teachers and Heads of Schools will be eligible.

Contractual Teachers and Shiksha Mitras will not be eligible.

Every applicant shall submit a portfolio, online along with the entry form.

The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos etc.

Undertaking by the applicant: Each applicant shall give an undertaking that all the information submitted is true to the best of his/her knowledge and if anything is found at any later date to be untrue then he/she will be liable to disciplinary action

National Teacher award self nomination: Important Dates

1st June to 30th June 2021: Opening of web-portal for inviting online applications and self nomination by teachers

1st July 2021 to 15th July 2021:District Selection Committee nominations to be forwarded to the State Selection Committee through an online portal

16th July 2021 to 30th July 2021: State Selection Committee/ Organization Selection Committee shortlist to be forwarded to Independent National Jury

2nd August 2021: Intimation to be issued by MoE to all the shortlisted candidates to make presentations before the National Jury (either in physical mode at NCERT like normal years or through online like in 2020 depending on Covid situation)

5th August to 16th August 2021:Selection process by Jury

16th August 2021:Finalization of names by Independent National Jury

18th August 2021:Intimation to selected candidates after approval of Hon’ble Shiksha Mantri

4th & 5th September 2021: Rehearsal and Award function

Teachers must note that they will be evaluated based on the evaluation matrix given at Annexure-I. Evaluation matrix contains two types of criteria for evaluation. First one is Objective criteria. Second is Subjective Criteria.

Objective Criteria: Under this, the teachers will be awarded marks against each of the objective criteria. These criteria are given a weightage of 20 out of 100.

Criteria based on performance:Under this, teachers will be awarded marks on criteria based on performance e.g. initiatives to improve learning outcomes, innovative experiments undertaken, organization of extra and co-curricular activities, use of teaching learning material, social mobility, ensuring experiential learning, unique ways to ensure physical education to students etc. This criteria is being given the weightage of 80 out of 100.

About National Award to Teacher

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in India. It aims to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have improved the quality of school education. teachers who help in enriching the lives of their students are also acknowledged for this award.



