National Teachers Awards 2021: 44 Teachers Selected For NAT 2021, Check Names Here

Union education ministry has released the list of teachers who are selected for this year's National Teachers Awards 2021. A total of 44 teachers have been selected for the national awards this year. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will confer the award to the selected teachers on September 5, teachers' day.

NAT 2021: 44 teachers selected for national award

Nine out of these 44 awardees are women. The selected teachers, two each are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Among the CBSE schools, two teachers have been selected from Delhi's Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, and Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. . A teacher from Eklavya model residential school, Karpawand, Bastar, Chhattisgarh has also been selected.

National Awards to Teachers 2021: See a list of selected teachers

The education ministry had invited self-nomination from teachers. The online nomination window was open from June 1 to July 10. The awardees have been selected by a jury via video conferencing and physical interaction on August 10. The selection of the teachers has been done by a State level Selection Committee/Central Award Committee.

About National Awards to Teacher

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in India. It aims to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have improved the quality of school education. teachers who help in enriching the lives of their students are also acknowledged for this award.