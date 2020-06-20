Navodaya Result 2020: Entrance Test Results Of Class 6 And 9 Announced On Official Website

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas(JVV) are co-educational residential schools. These schools are run by an autonomous body called the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The Navodaya Vidyalaya result was announced on June 19, 2020.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducted an entrance test for the students of class 6 and 9 on January 11 and February 8 respectively. The Navodya result was announced on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya- navodaya.gov.in. The result was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Navodaya Result class 6 and 9:

Union Minister for Human Resource Development shared a tweet on June 17, wherein he mentioned that the results would be declared on June 19, 2020. As per reports, the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test for class 6 was only conducted in a few states. Several states are yet to conduct the entrance test of class 6. If you haven’t checked the exam news yet, here’s a list of steps to check the Navodaya result.

Happy to share that select list of candidates for admission to Class VI in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 will be declared on 19th June 2020. Stay tuned... — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 17, 2020

How to download Navodaya Result?

1. Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya- navodaya.gov.in.

2. Select the link which applies to you (class 6 or 9).

3. Enter your roll number and birth date.

4. If all the credentials are correct, your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download or print the result for future reference.

As per reports, over 3,000 students were staying in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown. About 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools were responsible for keeping the students safe during the Covid-19 Lockdown in the country. Further, only outstation students resided at Navodaya Vidyalaya schools.

During the lockdown, the schools organized several extra-curricular activities for the students. These activities were carried out by following the norms of social distancing. Further, several students were allowed to make regular video-calls to their parents.

The principal of Udupi Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya gave a statement to a media portal, wherein he mentioned the difficulties faced by the students. The Principal said that the students had enjoyed the first 15 days of the coronavirus lockdown, but were anxious to go home thereafter. As of date, quite a few students have been sent to their respective homes.

