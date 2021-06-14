NBEMS Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 42 Vacancies For Assistants & Accountants

National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has welcomed online applications for the positions of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Accountant for the year 2021. The online registration link will go up on July 15th, and registration will close on August 14th. Read on to know more about NBEMS recruitment notification, NBEMS Vacancy and more.

NBEMS recruitment notification

The NATIONAL BOARD OF EXAMINATIONS IN MEDICAL SCIENCE (NBEMS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of India that conducts high-quality Post Graduate Examinations in Modern Medicine and Allied Specialties at the national level. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 42 openings in the department, including 8 Senior Assistant positions, 30 Junior Assistant positions, and 4 Junior Accountant positions.

NBEMS News

The application fee for NBEMS Recruitment 2021 : Candidates from the unreserved and OBC categories must pay $1500 + 18% GST as an application cost. The application cost is waived for candidates from the SC/ST and PwD categories.

: Candidates from the unreserved and OBC categories must pay $1500 + 18% GST as an application cost. The application cost is waived for candidates from the SC/ST and PwD categories. Age requirement for NBEMS Recruitment 2021: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no more than 27 years old.

The selection method for the NBEMS Recruitment 2021 is as follows: There will be two stages of the test. The first stage consists of a computer-based test with a maximum score of 200 points. Stage II: A 100-point computer knowledge and competence test will be administered. The computer-based test (CBT) will take place on September 20.

Eligibility criteria according to the vacancies

Senior Assistant: Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Degree from recognised University/Board. 2. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE. Junior Assistant: Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University recognised by Central/State Govt./UT Administration/Education Authority. 2. Proficiency in use of Computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network Operating System/LAN Architecture. 3. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE. Junior Accountant: Age: Below 27 Years. Educational Qualifications ESSENTIAL 1. Bachelor Degree with Maths or Statics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognised University. 2.To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE. DESIRABLE QUALIFICATION 1. Three Years’ experience in dealing with Accounts in some Govt. institutions with knowledge of computer based accounting

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK