NCDC Recruitment 2021: Assistant, Director & Other Posts On Offer, Graduates Can Apply

NCDC Recruitment: The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), New Delhi has invited applications for the Junior Assistant, Programme Officer and various other posts. Interested candidates can fill the NCDC Recruitment 2021 Application Form. The form has been made available on the corporation’s official website, ncdc.in. Candidates must note that the application started on March 13, 2021, and the last date for the submit the NCDC Recruitment Online Application is April 12, 2021.

NCDC Recruitment 2021

Important Dates for NCDC Vacancy

Starting of Online Registration: March 13, 2021

Closing of Online Registration: April 12, 2021

NCDC Vacancy for various posts

Director-General: 01 Post

Director-MIS: 01 Post

Director-Food Processing: 01 Post

Assistant Director-General: 05 Posts

Assistant Director-Legal: 01 Post

Assistant Director-MIS: 01 Post

Assistant Director-Horticulture: 01 Post

Assistant Director-Live Stock: 01 Post

Programme Officer-General: 06 Posts

Senior Assistant-General: 03 Posts

Junior Assistant-General: 09 Posts

Eligibility for Junior Assistant & other jobs in NCDC Vacancy

Director-General: Candidates must possess a Bachelor degree with MBA/(02 years full time/03 years part-time) with specialization in Finance/Marketing or Post Graduation in Economics/Commerce/Statistics/Agribusiness/Rural Management/Cooperative Management/Banking/Insurance, or Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant. Age Limit is 35 years.

Dir.-MIS: Candidates must be a graduate with BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics/Communication, or MCA, or M.Sc. in Computer Science. Age Limit is 35 years.

Dir.-Food Processing: BE/B.Tech in Food Processing. Age Limit is 35 years.

Assistant Director-General: A Bachelor’s degree with MBA/(02 years full time/03 years part-time) with specialization in Finance/Marketing or Post Graduation in Economics/Commerce/Statistics/Agribusiness/Rural Management/Cooperative Management/Banking/Insurance, or Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant. Age Limit is 30 years.

Assistant Dir.-Legal: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Law and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council. Age Limit: 30 years.

Assistant Dir.-MIS: Candidate must be a Graduate with BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics/Communication, or MCA, or M.Sc. in Computer Science. Age Limit is 30 years.

Assistant Dir.-Horticulture: Candidate must be a Graduate with B.Tech/B.Sc in Horticulture. Age Limit is 30 years.

Assistant Dir.-Live Stock: A Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH). Age Limit is 30 years.

Programme Officer (PO)-General: Degree of a recognized University with not less than 50 per cent marks. Age Limit is 30 years.

Senior Assistant (SA)-General: A Degree of a recognized University with not less than 50 per cent marks. Age Limit is 30 years.

Junior Assistant (JA)-General: Degree of a recognized University with knowledge of computers. Age Limit is 27 years.

Here is a direct link to the NCDC Recruitment application and the NCDC notification.

Image Source: Shutterstock