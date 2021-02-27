NCDC Recruitment 2021: Walk-in Interview For Various Posts, Graduates Can Apply

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has invited applications for recruitment against various posts under Epidemiology Division. The vacancies are for posts including Senior Public Health (SPH), Consultant, Technical Specialist & many more. The center is holding walk-in interviews at the Delhi office on March 8, 2021. The work profile is to support the implementation of activities envisaged under the World Bank Project for a period of two years. The walk-in-interview will be held at NCDC, 22-Sham Nath Marg (Near Civil Line Metro Station), Delhi-110 054. Candidates need to meet the necessary eligibility qualifications to apply for the vacancies. Candidates may apply for the various posts by submitting their applications to the above-mentioned address. Read on to know more about NCDC recruitment 2021.

ALSO READ| TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2020: Admit Card Released For Constable Written Exam

NCDC recruitment 2021: Vacancy

Senior Public Health Consultant - 01 Post

Technical Specialist (Disease Surveillance) - 01 Post

Technical Specialist (Laboratory Strengthening) - 01 Post

Procurement Specialist - 01 Post

Consultant Finance - 01 Post

Program Assistant - 02 Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Senior Public Health Consultant - An advanced university degree in Health (medicine or public health) or Social Sciences. PG degree in Public Health/ Medicine/communicable Diseases and/or Business Administration. Age Limit - Not exceeding 60 years.

Technical Specialist (Disease Surveillance) - Degree in Medicine or advance university degree in public health/epidemiology/infectious diseases. Age Limit - Not exceeding 60 years.

Technical Specialist (Laboratory Strengthening) - Postgraduate qualifications in microbiology with MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Age Limit - Not exceeding 60 years.

Procurement Specialist (PS) - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. MBA/Post Graduate (PG) Diploma in supply chain management is desirable. Age Limit - Not exceeding 50 years.

Consultant Finance - B.Com/CA/MBA/M.Com or a Graduate in the commerce-related field. Age Limit - Not exceeding 50 years.

Program Assistant - Graduate in any discipline. Age Limit - Not exceeding 40 years.

ALSO READ| SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Eligible candidates who fulfill the above-mentioned educational criteria and age limit can come for the walk-in interview at the NCDC center on March 8, 2021. Candidates have to register their names for the interview between 9:30 am to 11 am, along with their resume, original certificates, one passport size photograph, and their attested copies on the same day. Candidates reporting after 11 am will not be entertained. The Walk-in-interview/ Skill test will be conducted in batches to ensure social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020

ALSO READ| Kerala PSC Hall Ticket For 10th Level Prelims Exam 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link