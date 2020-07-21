NCERT Deletes ‘Separatism’ From Class 12 Textbook, Adds Abrogation Of J&K Special Status

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised a chapter of Class 12 textbook to include the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and remove content on separatist politics of the erstwhile state. It has also introduced the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir from state to Union Territory.

On August 5, 2019, India abrogated the special status of J&K under Article 370 of Constitution after Parliament approved a contentious resolution. It also led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh with none.

The NCERT has removed the topic “Separatism and Beyond” from the chapter titled “Regional Aspirations” in the textbook “Politics in India since Independence”. The topic discussed different forms of separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir ranging from greater autonomy within India to merging with Pakistan.

“There is one strand of separatists who want a separate Kashmiri nation, independent of India and Pakistan. Then there are groups that want Kashmir to merge with Pakistan. Besides these, there is a third strand which wants greater autonomy for the people of the State within the Indian union,” read the deleted portion.

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Chinese Report Claiming LAC Row 'result Of Article 370 Abrogation'

Puts blame on Mufti government

The abrogation of J&K special status has been introduced in the book which says “major acts of terrorism, mounting external and internal tensions” were witnessed during the tenure of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. Another paragraph says J&K “experienced violence, cross border terrorism and political instability with internal and external ramifications” despite the special status.

“It also resulted in the loss of many lives, including that of innocent civilians, security personnel and militants. Besides, there was also a large scale displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley,” it states.

Read: Balakot Strike, Abrogation Of Article 370 Will Have Lasting Imprint On Geopolitical Situation: Bajwa

Read: NCERT Recruitment 2020: 266 Available academic Vacancies For Various Posts; Read Details