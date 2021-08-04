NCHM JEE 2021: NTA Releases Admit Card For NCHM JEE, Here's How To Download

NCHM JEE 2021: The National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination has released the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021. The hall ticket is available for download on its National Testing Agency's official site. Candidates who filled the form and are planning to appear for NCHM JEE 2021 can download their hall tickets. It is available on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their application form number and date of birth. They will have to sit for exams on August 10, 2021. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process mentioned here to download the hall ticket.

Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on 2nd August 2021

The exam will be conducted on 10th August 2021

NCHM JEE 2021 call letter download

Candidate should visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'NCHM JEE 2021 Admit Card'.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details like Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

The admit card for NCHM JEE 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of the same

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card. In case of any issue, candidates are advised to contact the National Testing Agency Help Desk at 011-4075 9000. Candidates can also write their complaints at nchm@nta.ac.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards will not be shared with students by post. Candidates can also check their registered email ID for detailed information.

About NCHM JEE 2021

NTA conducts this exam every year for students who wish to take admissions to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Programme. This course is offered by National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT). This year, NTA has decided to take this exam online due to pandemic.