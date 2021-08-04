NCHM JEE 2021: NTA Releases Admit Card For NCHM JEE, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NCHM JEE 2021: The National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination has released the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021. The hall ticket is available for download on its National Testing Agency's official site. Candidates who filled the form and are planning to appear for NCHM JEE 2021 can download their hall tickets. It is available on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their application form number and date of birth. They will have to sit for exams on August 10, 2021. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process mentioned here to download the hall ticket.
Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card. In case of any issue, candidates are advised to contact the National Testing Agency Help Desk at 011-4075 9000. Candidates can also write their complaints at nchm@nta.ac.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards will not be shared with students by post. Candidates can also check their registered email ID for detailed information.
NTA conducts this exam every year for students who wish to take admissions to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Programme. This course is offered by National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT). This year, NTA has decided to take this exam online due to pandemic.