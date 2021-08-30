NCHM JEE 2021: Objection Window Closes Today; Here's How To Challenge The Answer Key

NCHM JEE 2021: The National Testing Agency also known as NTA had recently published the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key. The answer key is updated on the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can check their answer keys on the official portal till August 30, 2021. Students have been given a chance to challenge the answer key. Therefore, any student who is not satisfied with his/her marks can challenge for a recheck of their paper. To be noted that the final result of NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised on the provisional answer key.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: Steps to download NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key

For downloading the NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key, candidates will have to open the official website of nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Display question paper and answer key challenge NCHM JEE 2021".

The candidate will have to choose the suitable option amongst the two login options

Candidates will then be asked to fill in the required credentials

Post submitting, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the answer key for future use

Candidates can download the NCHM JEE answer key by following the steps mentioned below or by clicking on the direct link. To be considered that the NCHM JEE answer key has scoreboards, the raw marks, and all the Indian merit secured by the candidate will also be mentioned. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per challenge.

‘The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a fee of Rs.1000/-per question, in the given window. The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts’, reads the official notification.

Here is the direct link to raise objection.