NCHMCT JEE 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key; Check How To Raise Objections

Attention students! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website — nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check the answer key and the response sheet on the portal, and the students can challenge any answer after checking the answer sheet. It must be noted that any student who is not satisfied with their marks can challenge for a recheck of their paper. The final result of NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be declared on the basis of the last answer key.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: NCHM JEE answer key download

Candidates will be able to download the NCHM JEE answer key from the direct link given here - NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key. Meanwhile, the NCHM JEE answer key will consist of the scoreboards, the raw marks and all the Indian merit secured by the candidate will also be mentioned. Based on the marks, the merit list will be allocated to the students and the result will only be valid for 2021. A candidate who wants to challenge the answer key will have to pay Rs 1000 per challenge.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: Here's how to download the NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key