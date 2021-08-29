Last Updated:

NCHMCT JEE 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key; Check How To Raise Objections

NCHMCT JEE 2021: National Testing Agency has published the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website. Check here how to raise objections and more.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NCHMCT JEE 2021

SHUTTERSTOCK


Attention students! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website — nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check the answer key and the response sheet on the portal, and the students can challenge any answer after checking the answer sheet. It must be noted that any student who is not satisfied with their marks can challenge for a recheck of their paper. The final result of NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be declared on the basis of the last answer key.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: NCHM JEE answer key download

Candidates will be able to download the NCHM JEE answer key from the direct link given here - NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key. Meanwhile, the NCHM JEE answer key will consist of the scoreboards, the raw marks and all the Indian merit secured by the candidate will also be mentioned. Based on the marks, the merit list will be allocated to the students and the result will only be valid for 2021. A candidate who wants to challenge the answer key will have to pay Rs 1000 per challenge.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: Here's how to download the NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key

  • STEP 1: To download the NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key, open the main page of the NCHMCT JEE or nchmjee.nta.nic.in
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Display question paper and answer key challenge NCHM JEE 2021".
  • STEP 3: The candidate will now come across two login options. You need to choose a suitable one.
  • STEP 4: Now, the candidate will be asked to fill in the required credentials.
  • STEP 5: After submitting, the answer key will appear on the screen.
  • STEP 6: It is recommended that you download the answer key for future use.
READ | Bihar class 11 admissions 2021: BSEB OFSS first merit list to be released today
READ | Bihar OFSS Merit List 2021 for class 11 admission out; download it at ofssbihar.in
READ | Mumbai University Second Merit List 2021 Tomorrow: Where And How To Check MU UG 2nd List
READ | Mumbai University 2nd merit list to be released today at 7 pm, where & how to check
First Published:
COMMENT