NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1500 Posts Of Fitter, Welder Among Others

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has invited applications as part of its NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021. This NCL recruitment for apprentice started yesterday i.e. on June 10, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL at nclcil.in to know about the NCL apprentice vacancy and details about the post. The official NCL apprentice notification was released recently which has all the details about the post. NCL has invited the applications online on the above-mentioned website. Here is a look at the details about the NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The NCL recruitment drive started on June 10 and the last date to apply for the candidates is July 9, 2021, till 5 PM. Candidates are advised to visit the official website as soon as possible and apply for the posts to avoid any last-minute problems. The NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 is from the ITI passed candidates. A total of 1500 posts are on offer in the recruitment drive. From the 1500 vacancies, 800 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 500 vacancies for Electrician, 100 vacancies for welder and 100 vacancies are for Motor Mechanic posts.

NCL Apprentice vacancy Eligibility

Candidate should be between 16 to 24 years as of June 30, 2021. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. For the post of welder, the candidate should be 8th or ITI pass in welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based institutes only. For the electrician posts, the candidate should be 10th or ITI pass in Electric Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only. Similarly for the post of fitter, the candidate should be 10th or ITI passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only. For the Motor mechanic post, the candidate should be 10th or ITI passed in Motor Machanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

See the NCL Apprentice notification HERE

The applications have to be sent in online mode only. The interested and eligible candidate should have an active email ID and mobile number which should be valid for at least 3 years. Various documents mentioned in the official notification have to be scanned and uploaded. The details about how to apply and the selection process for the NCL apprentice vacancy are mentioned in the NCL apprentice notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL at nclcil.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NCL apprentice recruitment 2021.

Image: Shutterstock