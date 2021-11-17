NCR: Schools To Remain Shut Till Further Notice Amid Rising Air Pollution

In view of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has ordered the shutdown of schools in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Apart from schools, the authorities have ordered to close colleges and other educational institutes in the Delhi NCR until further notice. Earlier, the state government had announced the closure of schools for only seven days from November 13, 2021. However, the authorities have decided to impose a total shut down due to increasing pollution and worsening air quality. The classes would continue in online mode, and government employees have been asked to switch to work from home mode.

Schools closed in NCR as air pollution surges

According to the official notice issued by CAQM, "All private and public schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only the online mode of education". This came after the Supreme Court of India asked the state and central governments to take necessary measures to control the pollution in the city and states.

The Air Quality Management Commission of Delhi and surrounding areas held an emergency meeting to discuss further steps to be taken to protect the health of the citizens and control the increasing pollution. On Tuesday, the commission, along with the agency under the Ministry of Environment, decided to close all the industries, including a ban on the entry of trucks and vehicles older than 15 years, to avoid any movement on the roads.

During the meeting, it was decided that to reduce the pollution level, the authorities would implement certain pollution control measures such as the use of anti-smog guns thrice a day along with water cannons and other measures to reduce dust. Meanwhile, the government has also imposed strict restrictions on construction activities and asked people to minimize vehicular movement as much as possible. If things return to normalcy, the schools are likely to reopen on December 1, 2021, at full capacity.

Image: PTI/Unsplash