NEET 2020: Application, Prospectus And Online Form Submission Dates | Check Details

NTA has released the official notification of NEET 2020 exams. According to the notification, the exam will be conducted in offline mode, that is in pen and paper mode, in over 2500 centres across the country. The NEET 2020 prospectus was released earlier on December 1, 2019. The online application forms for the same will be released by 4 PM today that is December 2, 2019. The test will be conducted to shortlist undergraduate medical college entrants. NEET 2020 lists out all the government authorised intakes in the country.

Also Read | HC Dismisses Plea For Re-evaluation Of NEET 2019

Application Process for NEET 2020

The application can be made online only

The payment needs to be made through net banking or a credit/debit card.

The applicant is eligible with completion of 10+2 years of education in any recognised school and high school with Biology as a major in science stream.

The exam centres are distributed in over 155 cities across India when the recipient is filling the form they have to find the nearby centre.

Also Read | Two Medical Aspirants Commit Suicide For Scoring Less Marks In NEET Exam In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin Slams Centre

About NEET 2020 exam

The multiple-choice exam lasts for three hours. There are 180 MCQs and negative marking in the correction pattern. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The admit card for the exam will be available on March 27th. Here is the link for the website: NTA https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

Also Read | Nine Students From Delhi Among Top 50 Scorers Of NEET 2019

Scope of NEET 2020 and number of intake

Applicants appear for NEET 2020 in order to get in for MBBS degree and also BDS programmes. Entrants can also apply for AYUSH courses. There are more medical courses like Veterinary and physio for which NEET 2020 can be an intake benchmark. There are over 75893 MBBS seats over 500 medical colleges in the country. In BDS, there are 313 colleges offering 26693 seats in the country. There are only 1205 seats in AIIMS all over the country.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Exam Postponed In Odisha Due To Cyclone 'Fani'