NEET 2021 Admit Card Release Date: NTA Likely To Release NEET-UG Admit Card On This Date

NEET 2021 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the NEET-UG admit card 2021. Candidates who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to download their admit card online after it is released. As per the official website, NTA is expected to release the NEET admit card 2021 on September 9.

As per the information bulletin, the NEET 2021 admit card will be released three days prior to the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG exam 2021 on September 12. The online registration window closed on August 6. The exam city intimation link was activated on August 20. Candidates seeking admissions in undergraduate medical courses in the premier medical colleges of the country register to appear for the NEET-UG 2021.

How to download NEET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in

The admit card download link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the link

A login page will appear on the screen

Log in using your credentials

Your NEET 2021 NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET admit card 2021

Take its printout.

NEET-UG 2021

NEET 2021 will be conducted in 13 different languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. This year, the NTA NEET 2021 examination will also be conducted in foreign countries. The Indian government has established one center in Dubai. The examination will also be held in Kuwait City.