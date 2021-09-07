NEET 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How To Download Hall Tickets And Admit Cards Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Entrance Eligibility Test 2021 (NEET) Under Graduate 2021 admit card on the official website. The medical exams are to be conducted on September 12, 2021. The registration procedure was conducted on August 15. The exam will be held in pen and paper-based mode.

NTA-UG 2021 has released the admit cards for the eligible candidates. The candidates can now visit the following official website link - neet.nta.nic.in on from September 6 to download the admit card. Check the direct link below to download your admit card. Click here.

How to download NTA NEET admit card 2021? Direct link here

Eligible medical candidates, who have successfully registered themselves for the NEET UG 2021 can follow the following instructions to download the online NEET 2021 admit card. Candidates can click on the direct link to reach the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and/or check out the following steps.

Download the NEET admit card 2021: Download the NEET admit card 2021, NEET hall ticket in 6 simple steps:

1. Click here for the direct login link for NEET 2021 admit card.

2. Fill in the 'Application No.", "Date of birth," Enter "security pin" and Click on "Submit."

3. The NEET admit card will appear on the screen.

4. The candidate must verify the details mentioned in the NEET-UG 2021 admit card and immediately report any misinformation to the authorities.

5. Click on "Print"

6. A candidate must get their parent's signature in the place allotted for the same on the admit card.

What to check in the NEET admit card 2021: How to check NEET exam Center

A candidate must check for their Name, father's name, date of birth, gender, application number, roll number, QR code, category of applicant, subcategory, NEET 2021 exam date and time, reporting time and time for Last entry, exam centre name and address, exam centre number, photograph (as uploaded at the time of registration on August 15), signature (as uploaded at the time of registration on August 15), the IP address and date of admit card print out, are angular space to paste passport size photograph (it should be same as the one in the application form), space for the signature of the candidate that is to be done in front of the invigilator, signature of the parent, signature of senior director of NEET-UG Board, and general instructions.

NEET admit card direct link: Download NEET 2021 Hall ticket

More details on NTA NEET 2021

The NEET 2021 exams, which are slated to be held on September 12, and will be conducted in 13 different languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. This year, the NTA NEET 2021 examination will also be conducted in foreign countries. The Indian government has established one center in Dubai. The examination will also be held in Kuwait City.