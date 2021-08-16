NEET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Tentative Date And Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the National Entrance Eligibility Test 2021 on September 12, 2021. The registration procedure for NEET 2021 concluded on August 15. The exam will be held in offline mode.

NTA is expected to release the NEET-UG 2021 admit card soon. Once the admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it by using the official website of NTA NEET 2021. All the updated details related to NEET 2021, including the NEET, admit card 2021, are available here.

NTA NEET 2021 | Tentative date for NEET admit card 2021

Based on the official notice issued by NEET 2021, it is clear that the examination is going to be held on September 12. However, the board has not released the admit card. The NEET admit card 2021 is likely to be released on September 9. That is three days before the date of the examination.

Download the NEET admit card 2021: Download the NEET admit card 2021 in four simple steps

Step 1: First, visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Just click on the link that reads, "'NEET 2021 admit card".

Step 3: Enter the credentials when asked.

Step 4: Your admission card will appear on the screen. Download it.

NEET admit card 2021: direct link

Once the NEET 2021 admit card by NTA is released, it will be available on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. All the candidates can visit the admit card download page by using the direct link given here - NEET admit card 2021.

More details on NTA NEET 2021

The NEET 2021 exams, which are slated to be held on September 12, and it will be conducted in 13 different languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. This year, the NTA NEET 2021 examination will also be conducted in foreign countries. The Indian government has established one center in Dubai. The examination will also be held in Kuwait City.

