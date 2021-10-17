NEET 2021 Answer Key: Last Day To Raise Objections Today, Check Steps To Download Key

NEET 2021 Answer Key 2021: National Testing Agency released the NEET-UG 2021 answer key and OMR sheet on Friday, October 15, 2021. As the answer key is available for download on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam this year can now check the answer key and their response sheet online. To be noted that the answer key that has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates now have the option of raise objections and challenge answer key if they want to. Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to raise objections is Sunday, October 17, 2021. The official websites on which answer key is available are mentioned below.

Candidates are hereby informed that on the basis of objections raised on the provisional answer key, NTA will prepare final key. On the basis of final answer key, the result will be prepared. Candidates can go through the key and raise objections by following the steps mentioned below.

NTA NEET 2021 Provisional Key: Websites to check

nta.ac.in neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021: Important dates

Last date to raise objections is October 17, 2021 till 9 pm

Last date to pay fee on objections raised is October 17, 2021 till 10 pm (Today)

NEET 2021 Result is likely to be out by October 24, 2021

Steps to download NTA NEET Answer Key 2021

In order to download the NEET Answer Key 2021, candidates must visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the answer key, OMR sheet link

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to log in with their application number and password.

Post login, the NEET official answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

Candidates should cross- check and save the NEET 2021 answer key.

Candidates can also raise challenges online against any question at the official website

Here is the direct link to check NEET answer key 2021

NEET Answer Key 2021: Other details

Candidates will be charged Rs 1000 per answer challenged. They can also raise objections against any recorded response from the OMR answer sheet by paying Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and keep visiting official website for being updated.