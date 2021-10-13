NEET 2021: Application Correction Deadline Extended Till Oct 14, Check Official Notice

NTA NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for medical aspirants to modify particulars in the NEET application form. NEET application correction window has now allowed candidates to avail the facility of making changes in their NEET phase 1 and NEET Phase 2 particulars. The deadline has been extended till October 14, 2021 (11.50 pm).

NEET 2021 correction window Phase I: Details that can be edited

Gender Nationality Email address Category Sub-category

NEET 2021 application form correction window Phase II: Details that can be edited

Personal details Educational qualification details Place of birth and nationality Income details of parents Uploading of documents

In order to change any of the above-mentioned details, candidates will have to log in. For logging in they will have to enter the application number, password, and security pin. Candidates should make sure to do the correction by October 14, 2021 (11:50 pm). Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

Official notice reads, "The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address. In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates."

NEET Rank card: Websites to check

neet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2021 answer key

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result is under process and will be released soon. However, no official date has been announced for NEET Answer Key release. It is being expected that the answer keys may be released after the correction window closes i.e after Oct 14, 2021. Following the past trends, NTA is expected to give students about 36 – 48 hours time to raise objections in the provisional answer key. After considering the objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. Based on final answer key, result will be released. In the latest notice, NTA has informed that the scanned copy of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates along with the Scorecards (Results) would be sent on mail to the registered email address. This is the same email address candidates have used and provided in their application forms.