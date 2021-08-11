If you have filled the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) application form for the Under Graduate (UG) 2021 program, then this news is for you. The last date of registration for the NEET 2021 exam was on August 10. All those candidates who have submitted the application form till August 10 can change, edit, or update their application form by visiting the main website-neet.nia.nic.in. The Neet form correction window will be open till 2 PM, August 14, 2021.

NEET 2021: NEET form correction window

Candidates who have filled the NEET UG 2021 application form can visit the official website and get started with the corrections by selecting the login option on the NEET official website. The admit cards for the examination will be issued to the students only after the correction process ends. The entrance admit card will consist of important exam details, including the name of the center, location of the center, city/town name, examination instructions, and some other details, along with the candidates' photo of the candidate and other information. However, if any candidate observes that the admit card contains wrong details, the candidate can immediately reach out to the National Testing Agency officials or help center by using tpc@nta.ac.in / ntc@nta.ac.in mail address.

Neet form correction window | How to make corrections on the NEET UG 2021 application form

Did you enter the wrong details while filling out the NEET UG 2021 application form? No worries. Here are some quick and easy steps to make corrections to the Neet 2021 application form. however, it is recommended to keep all the original documents while making corrections.