NEET 2021: Deadline To Pay The Examination Fee Ends Today, See Important Dates Here

The last date to fill pay the application fee for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is August 15, 2021. National Testing Agency had released a notification on August 13, 2021. The notice informed that the deadline to pay the application fee has been extended till August 15, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that NEET 2021 exam fee is 11.50 pm on Sunday. The details and highlights of the notification have been attached below. Candidates will have to visit the official website for detailed information. National Testing Agency took this decision to provide the last chance to the registered candidates who due to any reason could not pay the NEET 2021 examination fee.

NTA notification released on August 13 reads, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) - 2021. The examination fee for already registered candidates can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM."

NEET 2021: Important Dates

NEET 2021 application correction window was opened till August 14, 2021 (2 PM)

NEET 2021 fees deadline extended till August 15, 2021 (11.50 PM)

NEET 2021 Under Graduate examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021

COVID-19 protocols for NEET exams

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that COVID-19 protocols will be followed at exam centers on exam day, Minister said that face masks will be provided to students at centre. He tweeted, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing, etc. will also be ensured."