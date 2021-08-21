Last Updated:

NEET 2021 Exam Centre List Released For UG; Exam To Be Held On Sept 12, Check Details

NEET 2021 exam centre list has been uploaded on NTA website. The steps to check NEET 2021 exam centre list have been mentioned in this article.

NEET 2021 exam centre list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Under Graduate (NEET-UG) has been released. NTA exam centre details can be checked by the registered candidates. It has been uploaded on the official website, which is neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are hereby informed that NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021. 

As per the NTA official notice, NEET UG Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in 202 cities in India and abroad. The exam duration will be three hours and the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Registered candidates are hereby informed that NTA has not released NEET 2021 admit card. NTA has only released detailed information about the allotment of the city where the NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification released by NTA which has details about exam centre allotment. 

NEET UG 2021 exam: Date and time

  • NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm

How to check NEET 2021 exam centre list 

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website that is neet.nta.nic.in
  • Candidates will have to click on the link to view advanced information for the allotment of centre city.
  • OR here is the direct link to check details
  • After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another page
  • Candidates will have to enter the Application Number and Date of Birth to access details of exam centre

In 2021, the number of exam centers for the NEET UG 2021 exam has been increased because of COVID situation. The centre has been increased from 155 to 202. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact on 011-40759000. Candidates can also mail their queries to this mail id-neet@nta.ac.in. In another major move, NTA has also released instructions about how to fill the OMR answer sheet. Candidates should go through the official notification which has been uploaded on the official website. A total of 200 MCQ questions will be asked in NEET UG 2021 exam.

