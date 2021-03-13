NEET 2021 Exam Date: NEET-UG 2021 To Be Held On August 1 In Pen & Paper Mode, Details Here

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency has finally announced the NEET 2021 exam date on its official website nta.ac.in. According to the latest notice released by NTA, NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1. The exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen & Paper mode.

NEET 2021 latest news

When will NEET 2021 be conducted?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021 exam date is August 1, 2021. The online application process for the same is expected to begin soon. The NEET (UG), 2021, will be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses. In its announcement, the NTA also revealed that the exam will be conducted in 11 different languages including Hindi and English. Unlike many exams that were conducted online due to the pandemic, NEET 2021 will be conducted through pen and paper mode on August 1, 2021. Aspiring candidates must note that a bulletin containing detailed information about the test, its syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, and reservation details will be released soon.

NEET 2020: How and when was it conducted?

The NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, amid strict precautions in view of the pandemic. According to a report on NTA’s official website, over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of the total number of students, 7,71,500 students have qualified for the exam. It can be expected that the National Testing Agency, which is the body organising the exam will put in place a raft of measures for NEET 2021 as well. NTA had earlier announced that the syllabus of NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021.

By securing good marks in this exam, candidates can get admission into the MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences and in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry. The NEET 2021 entrance test will comprise three subjects, Physics, Chemistry, and biology. To find out what to study for securing a seat in the MBBS course, candidates can look at the previous year’s syllabus. It is imperative that candidates also refer their std 11 and 12 books to cover everything they need to for qualifying in this exam.

Read Official Notice regarding NEET 2021 Date here.