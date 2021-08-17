NEET 2021: NBE Reopens Registration And Application Correction Window, Check Direct Links

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
NEET 2021: The National Board of Examinations also known as NBE has reopened the NEET PG registration 2021 window. Along with the NBE NEET registration window the NEET PG correction window has also been reopened. It is to be noted that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2021) is scheduled to be conducted on September 11, 2021. Candidates who missed registering themselves or who want to make changes to the form can do so now. The National Board of Examinations has said that the last day to edit applications is August 20, 2021. Candidates can do the same on nbe.edu.in.
The official notice reads, "Both Registration Window and Edit Window will open on 16.08.2021 (3PM onwards) and will close on 20.08.2021 (at 11:55PM). Same can be accessed through NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in under NEET-PG 2021 weblink." Here is the direct link to view the notification. Candidates who want to do the changes can follow the steps mentioned below.
NEET Post Graduate is an entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to various MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. This year the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 11, 2021. The Education Minister announced that all the COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Registered candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates on NEET PG 2021.