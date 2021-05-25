NEET 2021 New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon, Students Urge Exam To Be Held In October

Earlier this year, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 was postponed a number of times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, a lead over NEET 2021 latest news was finally granted as both the National Testing Agency and the Central Government have announced to take a decision on the revised exam dates for the undergraduate course soon. However, taking cognizance of the prevailing COVID 19 situation, students have requested the government to postpone NEET 2021 exam until October at least.

NEET 2021 revised date to be announced soon

The demands for postponement of NEET 2021 have only grown multifold once it was known that a high-level meeting had taken place regarding the holding of the board and entrance exams amidst COVID-19 on May 23, 2021. A confirmed date hasn't been announced yet but is expected to be discussed publicly soon. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with four other union ministers, including Union Education Minister, chaired the meeting last week. Following the meeting, all the state education ministers were asked to submit their reports by today, May 25, 2021.

Since many important exams had been cancelled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, students had expressed their wish for NEET 2021 to be postponed as well. However, as per media reports, the remaining session of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 will definitely be conducted although there's no confirmation on the new exam dates yet. NEET 2021 will only be able to take place once there's a confirmation for Class 12 Board exams across the country.

Considering that many states are yet to announce the new dates for the board exam, students are urging that the entrance exam be postponed till at least October 2021 so that they will have more time to study for it. As a result, 'NEET 2021 postponed' has been trending across social media since the past week. As it's been a week since the meeting took place, netizens are speculating that a NEET 2021 notification will release soon. Students are requested to regularly visit the official website of NTA for NEET 2021 latest news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK