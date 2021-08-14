NEET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Pay Application Fee Till August 15, See Details

NEET 2021 Update: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to pay the application fee of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. As per the NTA notice released on August 13, the NEET 2021 deadline to pay the application fee has been extended till August 15, 2021. Registered candidates are hereby informed that NEET 2021 fees deadline is 11.50 pm on Sunday. The details and highlights of the notification have been attached below. Candidates can also visit the official website for more information. National Testing Agency took this decision as students were demanding the same. Considering the requests NTA decided to provide a last chance to the registered candidates who could not pay the NEET 2021 examination fee.

NTA notification reads, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) - 2021. The examination fee for already registered candidates can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM."

NEET 2021: Important Dates

NEET 2021 application correction window will be open till August 14, 2021 (2 PM)

NEET 2021 fees deadline extended till August 15, 2021 (11.50 PM)

NEET 2021 Under Graduate examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021

NEET 2021: NEET form correction window