NEET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Register For NEET UG Exam Till August 10

NEET UG 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for NEET-UG 2021. The online registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 opened on July 13 and the last date was August 6. However, the deadline has now been extended till 5 pm on August 10, 2021. NEET 2021 will be held on September 12.

NEET 2021 registration deadline extended

Interested and eligible candidates seeking admission in medical courses in government medical colleges of India can apply for NEET UG 2021. The online registration link is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The deadline has also been extended for B.Sc Nursing candidates. NEET UG application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on August 10. The application correction window will be open from August 11 to 14 till 2 pm.

This has been done on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course, a general provision relating to the subject matter was made in the NEET (UG)-2021 Information Bulletin. Several requests were received from the nursing colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) for including them in the list of participating institutions of NEET-UG 2021. Check the official notice here.