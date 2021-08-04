Last Updated:

NEET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Register For NEET UG Exam Till August 10

NEET 2021: NTA has extended the registration deadline for NEET-UG including candidates seeking admission in B.Sc Nursing (Hons.) courses. Check full details.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NEET 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


NEET UG 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for NEET-UG 2021. The online registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 opened on July 13 and the last date was August 6. However, the deadline has now been extended till 5 pm on August 10, 2021. NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. 

NEET 2021 registration deadline extended

Interested and eligible candidates seeking admission in medical courses in government medical colleges of India can apply for NEET UG 2021. The online registration link is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The deadline has also been extended for B.Sc Nursing candidates. NEET UG application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on August 10. The application correction window will be open from August 11 to 14 till 2 pm. 

This has been done on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course, a general provision relating to the subject matter was made in the NEET (UG)-2021 Information Bulletin. Several requests were received from the nursing colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) for including them in the list of participating institutions of NEET-UG 2021. Check the official notice here. 

READ | NEET UG 2021 to be conducted in 13 languages including Punjabi, Malayalam and Urdu
READ | NEET MDS 2020 counselling to be conducted within four weeks, Health Ministry informs SC
READ | NEET UG Exam centre added in Dubai, second after Kuwait: Ministry Of Education
READ | AIADMK flays DMK govt over NEET, Mekedatu; to hold state-wide demonstrations on July 28
READ | NEET 2021 to be held in Dubai for 1st time in September: Ministry of Education
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND