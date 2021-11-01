NEET 2021: NTA Releases NEET UG Final Answer Key 2021; Check Here

NEET Result 2021: The answer key for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) 2021. The NEET Result 2021 has also been released, and the National Testing Agency is now emailing the results of the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses. NTA has also published the NEET results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will receive the NEET 2021 result at the personal email address that they have given at the time of filling up the application form. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NEET 2021 Answer key by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Answer key | NTA Official site not working

Although the National Testing Agency has released the highly anticipated NEET Answer Key 2021, the website of the NTA is currently not working. It is strongly recommended that students must keep checking the NTA website regularly for fresh updates. Meanwhile, candidates can check NTA Answer Key 2021 below.

NEET 2021 Final Answer Key

More than 16 lakh students appeared in NEET 2021

A week ago, the Supreme Court of India permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the NEET Results 2021 by staying an order by the Bombay High Court that asked the agency to conduct the examination again for two candidates. The Supreme Court ruled that the results of more than 16 lakh students could not be postponed for the sake of two students. After all the students receive their results on mail id, the counselling procedure will also begin for all India quota and state quota medical admissions.

NEET 2021 final answer key: NEET Cut-off 2021 | More information

According to NTA, the minimum marks required to qualify for NEET 2021 for students in the general category are 50 percentile. Whereas, students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC and PwD categories will have to secure a minimum of 45% to get admission into renowned medical colleges. In case candidates face any issues regarding the results or anything else, they can use the official contact details for NEET-UG, including the NEET helpline number 2021, which are given below: email--neet@nta.ac.in, NTA phone number - 011-69227700, 011-40759000

