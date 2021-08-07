 NEET 2021: NTA Releases Notification For B.Sc Nursing Course, Check All Details Here

NEET 2021 admission update: National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notification for admissions to B.Sc. Nursing course. Interested candidates who want to secure admissions to this course through NEET UG are advised to check the detailed notification. The detailed notification is available on the official website- nta.ac.in. NTA NEET exam criteria on admissions to B.Sc. Nursing courses, elaborate on the eligibility criteria of the same. Here are details of the eligibility criteria.

Official notification reads, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated: 03 August 2021 on the above-mentioned subject, further clarification is being provided for the aspirants of the B.Sc.Nursing/B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing course. The National Testing Agency is in the process of inviting Online Applications for NEET (UG) – 2021 for admission to all seats of undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions. The NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted on 12 September 2021 (Sunday)"

Official notification reads, "The above eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into B.Sc.Nursing/B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing course in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes are advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure. Such candidates are advised to appear for NEET (UG) – 2021 and fill the Online Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021. The last date for the submission of the Online Application form for NEET (UG) – 2021 has been extended accordingly upto 10 August 2021 (upto 5:00 pm)."

NEET 2021: Eligibility Criteria for admissions to B.Sc. Nursing course

Interested candidates should make sure that the minimum age for a candidate to apply for B.Sc. Nursing course must be 17 years. Candidates must have passed in the subjects of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 45% marks taken together in PCB at the qualifying examination of class 12. For candidates who belong to SC/ST or Other Backward Classes (OBC), the marks obtained in PCB taken together in the qualifying examination should be 40% instead of 45% as stated previously.