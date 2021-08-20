NEET 2021: NTA To Release NEET Exam Centre Today; Check Full Details Here

Attention candidates! The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-UG) conducted by the national testing agency is likely to announce the NEET exam centres today on August 20. All those candidates who are going to appear in the NEET-UG 2021 Exam can know their respective centres once they are shared on the official website of the NEET exam centre 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates must note that the NEET exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021.

NEET 2021: NEET Exam Centre

The NEET 2021 is expected to come out in some time. Exam centres for candidates will be allowed on the preference of the students who selected exam centres during the time of filling out the application form. Notably, the entrance card for the NEET 2021 exam will be released on September 9, which is three days before the examination. Candidates can find their respective shifts and centres on the admit card as well, the exam will be of three-hour duration. I.e., 2 PM to 5 PM. As per the instruction, the students are suggested to reach the examination centre two hours before the beginning of the examination.

NEET 2021: NEET Exam pattern

The NEET 2021 examination will consist of questions from subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Zoology. The exam will be worth 720 marks. Speaking of the marking process, the candidate will be awarded 4 marks each for correct answers and the exam will have a minus marking system. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be reduced from the total score. Moreover, if any question in the examination is dropped or cancelled by the examination department, the candidate will be awarded 4 marks for it regardless of whether it is attempted or not.

NEET 2021: NEET Exam Centre 2021 | Here's how to check your NEET 2021 Exam Centre