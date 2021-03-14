Last Updated:

NEET 2021 On August 1, Check Syllabus For Physics, Chemistry And Biology Sections

NEET 2021 syllabus: Neet 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021. Check the syllabus of physics, chemistry, and biology sections for the medical entrance exam.

NEET 2021 Syllabus

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for conducting the much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG 2021. The national level medical entrance exam- NEET will be held on August 1 in pen and paper (offline) mode. This time, the exam will be held in 11 different regional languages apart from English and Hindi. 

The official notification, information bulletin, and registration form for NEET-UG 2021 will be released in the due course of time. Aspirants who are preparing for NEET 2021 must know the syllabus for the medical entrance exam. The minimum eligibility condition for appearing in NEET is to pass the class 12th exam. Hence, the questions are generally class 12th level. Take a look.

NEET 2021 Syllabus

The National Medical Commission of India (NMC) recommends the following syllabus for National Eligibilitycum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS courses across the country after review of various State syllabi as well as those prepared by CBSE, NCERT, and COBSE.

PHYSICS Class 11th Syllabus PHYSICS Class 12th Syllabus
TOPICS TOPICS

Physical-world and measurement

Electrostatics

Kinematics

Current Electricity

Laws of Motion

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Work, Energy, and Power

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Electromagnetic Waves

Gravitation

Optics

Properties of Bulk Matter

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Thermodynamics

Atoms and Nuclei

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

Electronic Devices

Oscillations and Waves

CHEMISTRY syllabus of class 11th

CHEMISTRY syllabus of class 11th

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Solid State

Structure of Atom

Solutions

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Electrochemistry

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Kinetics

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Surface Chemistry

Thermodynamics

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Equilibrium

p- Block Elements

Redox Reactions

d and f Block Elements

Hydrogen

Coordination Compounds

s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Some p-Block Elements

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Hydrocarbons

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Biomolecules
Polymers
Chemistry in Everyday Life

 

BIOLOGY syllabus of class 11th  BIOLOGY syllabus of class 12th

Diversity in Living World

Reproduction

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

Genetics and Evolution

Cell Structure and Function

Biology and Human Welfare

Plant Physiology

Biotechnology and Its Applications

Human physiology

Ecology and environment

Click here for a detailed NEET syllabus. All the best for your exams!

