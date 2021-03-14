NEET 2021 On August 1, Check Syllabus For Physics, Chemistry And Biology Sections

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for conducting the much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG 2021. The national level medical entrance exam- NEET will be held on August 1 in pen and paper (offline) mode. This time, the exam will be held in 11 different regional languages apart from English and Hindi.

The official notification, information bulletin, and registration form for NEET-UG 2021 will be released in the due course of time. Aspirants who are preparing for NEET 2021 must know the syllabus for the medical entrance exam. The minimum eligibility condition for appearing in NEET is to pass the class 12th exam. Hence, the questions are generally class 12th level. Take a look.

NEET 2021 Syllabus

The National Medical Commission of India (NMC) recommends the following syllabus for National Eligibilitycum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS courses across the country after review of various State syllabi as well as those prepared by CBSE, NCERT, and COBSE.

PHYSICS Class 11th Syllabus PHYSICS Class 12th Syllabus TOPICS TOPICS Physical-world and measurement Electrostatics Kinematics Current Electricity Laws of Motion Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Work, Energy, and Power Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Electromagnetic Waves Gravitation Optics Properties of Bulk Matter Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Thermodynamics Atoms and Nuclei Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory Electronic Devices Oscillations and Waves --

CHEMISTRY syllabus of class 11th CHEMISTRY syllabus of class 11th Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Solid State Structure of Atom Solutions Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Electrochemistry Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Kinetics States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Surface Chemistry Thermodynamics General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements Equilibrium p- Block Elements Redox Reactions d and f Block Elements Hydrogen Coordination Compounds s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Some p-Block Elements Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Hydrocarbons Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Environmental Chemistry Biomolecules -- Polymers -- Chemistry in Everyday Life

BIOLOGY syllabus of class 11th BIOLOGY syllabus of class 12th Diversity in Living World Reproduction Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Genetics and Evolution Cell Structure and Function Biology and Human Welfare Plant Physiology Biotechnology and Its Applications Human physiology Ecology and environment

Click here for a detailed NEET syllabus. All the best for your exams!