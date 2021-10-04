NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: The National Testing Agency has started the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration process. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website of the NEET UG 2021 examinations - neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for NEET Phase 2 registration is October 10, 2021.
According to an official statement issued by the National Testing Agency, "Interested candidates may edit the fields of the First Phase i.e., Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during this period. The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information, read the official notice," reads the official notice.
The NEET 2021 Phase 1 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021, and the answer key for the same is likely to be released soon. While filling out the application, if candidates face any problems, they can contact the helpline number-011-40759000 or write a mail and send it to neet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must keep a regular check on the official website for fresh updates and more information.