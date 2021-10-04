NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: The National Testing Agency has started the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration process. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website of the NEET UG 2021 examinations - neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for NEET Phase 2 registration is October 10, 2021.

According to an official statement issued by the National Testing Agency, "Interested candidates may edit the fields of the First Phase i.e., Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during this period. The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information, read the official notice," reads the official notice.

NTA NEET Phase 2 registration: Here's how to apply | Direct Link

STEP 1: To apply for NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration, visit the official website of NEET UG 2021 - neet.nta.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 ."

." STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - NEET Phase 2 registration

STEP 3: Fill in the NEET 2021 credentials and click " Login ".

". STEP 4: Enter the required details and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Download the application form for future use.

NTA NEET: More details

The NEET 2021 Phase 1 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021, and the answer key for the same is likely to be released soon. While filling out the application, if candidates face any problems, they can contact the helpline number-011-40759000 or write a mail and send it to neet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must keep a regular check on the official website for fresh updates and more information.

