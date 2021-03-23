NEET 2021 Registration To Begin Soon; Here's A Checklist Of Documents Needed

The NEET-UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. While the registration and the application process are yet to start, read on for important instructions, eligibility details, and a checklist of documents one needs to have for NEET UG registration. Candidates can check the official NEET website at ntaneet.nic.in

Documents needed for NEET 2021 registration

The NEET (UG), 2021, will be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. NTA also announced that the exam will be conducted in 11 different languages this year including Hindi and English. Unlike many exams that were conducted online due to the pandemic, NEET 2021 will be conducted through offline mode, that is, pen and paper mode on August 1, 2021. Here are the documents that the aspirant candidates need to have for NEET registration.

Candidates should have a scanned image of their passport size photograph in JPG/JPEG format; the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb.

Candidates should also have the scanned image of their signature; the format of the image should be in JPG/JPEG format and the size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb.

Candidates should have a scanned image of their left-hand thumb impression. The image format should be in JPG format, while the image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb.

Candidates should have a scanned image of their Class 10 certificate. The image format should be in JPG and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb.

Candidates should have a scanned image of their postcard size photograph. The image format should be in JPG and the image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb

Candidates are advised to take 6-8 Passport size and 4-6 Post Card size (4”x6”) coloured photographs with white background. The photographs would be used for uploading on the Online Application Form, as well as for the admit card, and later during counseling/admission as well.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the websites - https://www.nta.ac.in and https://ntaneet.nic.in for updated information.

NEET 2021 eligibility: Age limit and Qualifying percentage

The lower age limit for candidates aspiring for NEET 2021 should be 17 years as of December 31 of the admission year, i.e., 2021. The upper age limit for General Category is 25 years. While the upper age limit for the reserved category and PwD category is 30 years.

General (UnReserved) and General (EWS) - The candidate should be born on or before December 31, 2003

SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ PWD - The candidate should be born on or before December 31, 2003

Candidates must have completed their 12th standard or any equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-Technology with English from CBSE or any other state board.

Appearing candidates who are already in 12th standard can also apply for NEET-UG 2021.

For General candidates, the minimum Qualifying Percentage required in Class 12 is 50%. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes, the minimum Qualifying Percentage is 40%. For the General category Physically Handicapped candidates, the minimum Qualifying Percentage is 45%. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes category in Physically Handicapped candidates, the minimum Qualifying Percentage is 40%.

Promo image credits: Shutterstock