NEET 2021: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Link And Important Dates Here

National Testing Agency on July 13 opened the registration window of NEET 2021. Interested and eligible students can apply for the same at the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that Tuesday, August 9 is the last date to apply for the National Medical Entrance Exam 2021. Registration forms will be available till Tuesday at ntaneet.nic.in. In order to fill the form, candidates will have to fill in the basic personal details, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.

Candidates are also informed that by mistake if they fill in any wrong information, they will be given time to correct the same. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide a chance to registered students to edit their application forms. The correction window will be opened on August 11 and will continue till August 14, 2021.

NTA NEET 2021: Important Details

The registration window was opened on July 13, 2021

NEET 2021 registration last date is August 10, 2021

Earlier the last day to register was August 6, 2021

The application correction window will open on August 11, 2021

Application window will close on August 14, 2021

Admit cards will be issued on- Dates not announced

Exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode. Details of centres will be printed and mentioned in the admit cards. NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET.

NEET 2021 registration deadline extended

NEET UG application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on August 10. The application correction window will be open from August 11 to 14 till 2 pm. This has been done on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course, a general provision relating to the subject matter was made in the NEET (UG)-2021 Information Bulletin. Several requests were received from the nursing colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) for including them in the list of participating institutions of NEET-UG 2021.

Image Credit: Shutterstock