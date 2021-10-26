NEET 2021 Results Prepared, Likely To Be Announced By End Of October: Centre To SC

NEET Results 2021 update: The central government has moved to the Supreme Court of India and challenged Bombay High Court's order to hold the exam again for two candidates. The centre said that the scorecards are ready but they are not able to declare it. To be noted that the delay in the announcement of results will impact the admission process for undergraduate medical courses. The undergraduate medical courses that can be affected are MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. NEET result date has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by the end of this month.

NEET 2021: Details

The Bombay High Court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET exam afresh for two students recently. It was being told as candidates were handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers. Candidates must know that there is a seven digit number mentioned on question paper as well as answer sheet. The codes in these cases were different.

Advocate Pooja Thorat, appearing for the petitioners said that though the petitioners immediately pointed out the mix-up, the invigilators threatened to report them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared on behalf of NTA said it was "not possible" to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam. On it, the judges said that the petitioners shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents. In a recent move, Bombay HC bench directed National Testing Agency to conduct a "fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22". the bench also said that the results should be out within two weeks.