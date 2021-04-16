Last Updated:

NEET 2021 Results To Be Used For BSc Nursing And Life Science Courses, Confirms NTA

NTA recently confirmed that the NEET 2021 results will additionally be used for BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted on Aug 1.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
neet 2021

NEET 2021 Results will be used for BSc Nursing and Life Science courses (Image Source: Shutterstock)


The National Testing Agency has announced in the NEET 2021 notification that the results secured in the entrance examination may be used for admission to more courses like BSc Nursing and Health Science programmes. As of now, NTA has pinned down August 1 as the date to conduct the undergraduate medical entrance exam. More information regarding the Nursing and Health Sciences admission process will be available on the NTA website soon. Until then, here is everything you need to know about NEET 2021 news.

NTA announces NEET 2021 for other exams

In the latest notification provided by NTA, it was confirmed that the results for NEET 2021 will be determined for courses on Nursing and Health Sciences, too. The notification read, "The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling/admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules/norms/guidelines."

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also confirmed the NEET 2021 news, adding that they will not conduct a separate entrance exam for Nursing and Life Sciences admission and will base the admission for Academic Year 2021-22 on the merit score secured in NEET(UG) 2021. Furthermore, the counselling and admission process for these courses will be conducted by JIPMER itself.

Other Nursing colleges and schools dealing with these courses that are run by the state and central government are yet to confirm NEET 2021 application for their courses but may incorporate it soon. This is a new development as NEET-UG was only held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS) and Veterinary programmes till 2020. Previously, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would conduct the entrance exam for admission to Nursing programmes.

NEET 2021 application process will begin soon. Candidates are asked to keep referring to the information bulletin on the NTA website for more information regarding BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. In other news, NEET-PG 2021 exam has been postponed in light of the pandemic. This was confirmed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and he added that the new date will be decided later.

Direct link to the NTA notification

Direct link to the NTA website

Image Source: Shutterstock

First Published:
