NEET 2021: SC Adjourns Plea To Change CBSE Class 12 Offline Exam; Next Hearing On Sept 6

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to Monday a plea seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education to change exam dates of CBSE Class 12 private, patrachar and compartment exam dates. This year, the CBSE 12th offline exam dates are clashing with competitive exams. NTA informed the court that the students have been allowed to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) scheduled for September 12.

Plea details

The plea, along with what is mentioned above, also seeks measures to ensure that colleges and universities take admission of students who have to appear for the Private Patrachar exams and 2nd Compartment exams on a provisional basis. This is being requested so that candidates are selected and not rejected due to the delayed results. The top court bench told the petitioner to serve an advanced copy to the All India Council For Technical Education, also known as AICTE. It is the top technical education regulator in India. Advocate Anjaneya Mishra on Friday appeared on behalf of the petitioner. He requested the Supreme Court's direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) that colleges do not take admissions until CBSE private candidates’ results are out.

Advocate Rupesh Kumar, appearing for CBSE, said “ There is enough time for admissions if the CBSE gives a firm date. [The] last date for exam is September 16 and results will be declared by September 30...The schedule was approved by this court.”

The CBSE board offline improvement exam was started on August 25. It is scheduled to be conducted till September 15, 2021. The matter is in Supreme Court as a section of students are demanding to postpone NEET 2021. Their issue is that the exam is close to other competitive exams and CBSE offline exams.

