NEET 2021 To Be Held In Dubai For 1st Time In September: Ministry Of Education

NEET 2021: Education Ministry made an announcement related to NEET on Friday, July 23, 2021. As per the recent announcement, Education Ministry has created an exam centre in Dubai. It is for NEET (UG)- 2021 exam. The Dubai centre is in addition to one centre which has already been established in Kuwait. Ministry of Education tweeted, "NEET ( UG)-2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai in addition to the one already at Kuwait city"

Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET centre in Dubai

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, that this is the first time exam centres have been created outside India. He tweeted, "To further facilitate the Indian student community in the middle-east, an exam centre for NEET(UG) 2021 has been opened in Dubai in addition to the one already opened in Kuwait city. This is the 1st time exam centres have been created outside India." Minister further said, "This is a landmark step taken in the best interests of students and the Indian diaspora in the middle-east, in line with the NEP."

Dr. S Jaishankar praises Dharmendra Pradhan

External Affairs Minister also shared his views on first exam centre outside India. He tweeted, "NEET centres in Dubai and Kuwait underline importance of Gulf and Diaspora in PM@narendramodi ‘s foreign policy. Commend @dpradhanbjp for meeting the demand."

No plan to Postpone NEET: Government

Central Government has recently said that it has no plan to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for both PG and UG courses. The was said by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Lok Sabha. She further said that NEET 2021 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on September 11, 2021, and September 12, 2021. Several guidelines have been issued for the students who will be giving the entrance examination as per COVID-19 protocol.