NEET Counselling 2021 To Be Delayed Further, MCC Issues Important Notice

NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released an important notification regarding the NEET-UG counselling in 2021. The NEET Counselling 2021 is likely to be delayed further as MCC has mentioned that NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling is under challenge in W.P (C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, and further hearing on the matter is scheduled on January 6, 2022.

According to the official notice issued by MCC, "All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015-ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P (C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Vide order dated November 25, 2021 in this matter, "the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed for January 6, 2022."

MCC releases notice on NEET Counselling delay

Along with NEET-UG counselling, the counselling process for NEET-PG students has also been put on hold. Earlier, the central government had introduced a 27 percent reservation for students belonging to OBC and a 10 percent reservation for candidates belonging to EWS categories. In the EWS category, seats are reserved for candidates whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. In the last hearing, the Apex Court asked the Centre about the reason behind the Rs 8 lakh limit for EWS admission.

Candidates must note that the NEET Counselling 2021 will begin only after the Supreme Court approves. Meanwhile, the MCC has issued a notification for CW candidates applying under the Delhi Quota informing them about the submission of documents. On the other hand, the Central government had told the court that a committee would be formulated to revisit the EWS quota norms and would take a fresh decision within 30 days.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image