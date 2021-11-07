Last Updated:

NEET Counselling 2021 To Start Soon; Check Top 10 Medical, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF

The counselling procedure for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate medical admission is likely to start soon.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NEET

Image: Shutterstock


The counselling procedure for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate medical admission is likely to start soon. This year, the counselling committee will include the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The committee has not announced any official date for NEET Counseling 2021, but based on speculation, it is expected that the counselling process will start soon. 

Candidates must take note that once the NEET counselling begins, students will be required to freeze their options by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees before the last date. Candidates who are willing to participate in the NEET 2021 counselling can check the list of the best medical and dental colleges. Every year, the Education Ministry of India releases the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Below is the list of top medical and dental colleges.

NEET 2021 Counselling: Top 10 Medical Colleges as per NIRF 2021

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
  6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  7. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
  9. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

NEET UG Counselling: Top 10 Dental Colleges as per NIRF 2021

  1. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
  2. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
  3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
  4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
  5. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
  6. A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
  7. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
  8. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
  9. SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
  10. SRM Dental College, Chennai

Image: Shutterstock

READ | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Official notification released regarding use of OMR sheets
READ | AIBE XVI: All India Bar Exam answer key delayed, check new date here
READ | MPBSE board exam: Matric and Inter exam date announced; check schedule here
READ | UPHESC Assistant Professor hall tickets released for Nov 13 exam; check direct link here
READ | UPPSC regional inspector exam admit cards out; here's direct link to download hall tickets
Tags: NEET, NEET 2021, Medical colleges
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND