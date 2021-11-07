NEET Counselling 2021 To Start Soon; Check Top 10 Medical, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF

The counselling procedure for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate medical admission is likely to start soon. This year, the counselling committee will include the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The committee has not announced any official date for NEET Counseling 2021, but based on speculation, it is expected that the counselling process will start soon.

Candidates must take note that once the NEET counselling begins, students will be required to freeze their options by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees before the last date. Candidates who are willing to participate in the NEET 2021 counselling can check the list of the best medical and dental colleges. Every year, the Education Ministry of India releases the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Below is the list of top medical and dental colleges.

NEET 2021 Counselling: Top 10 Medical Colleges as per NIRF 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry King George`s Medical University, Lucknow Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

NEET UG Counselling: Top 10 Dental Colleges as per NIRF 2021

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi King George`s Medical University, Lucknow A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad SRM Dental College, Chennai

Image: Shutterstock