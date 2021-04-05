NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Criteria For Percentage, Age & Attempts

The NEET eligibility criteria is a set of norms designated by the National Testing Agency for applicants applying for the annual examination. Only when these norms are fulfilled will the aspirant be able to appear for the NEET 2021 exam. Many changes have been incorporated into the guideline since 2018. For instance, restrictions on age limit and type of schools that were previously imposed have not been removed in the NEET eligibility criteria 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the revised NEET eligibility 2021.

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021

Eligibility for NEET: Reservation Criteria

Category Seat Reservation General-EWS 10% Scheduled Caste 15% Scheduled Tribe 7.5% Other Backward Classes 27% Physically Handicapped 3%

NEET 2021 Application Process

NTA is yet to release the application form for NEET 2021 but it is expected to launch by April 2021. Candidates can still skim through how the application process takes place and what are its requirements. To apply, the applicant will need to fill the online application form available on the official website and do the required payment to push it ahead. The application fee is as follows -

Category Fee General or Unreserved Rs.1500 General-EWS and OBC-NCL Rs.1400 Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Physically Handicapped Rs.800

The NEET-UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. Candidates are requested to regularly check the official websites of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx - and National Testing Agency - https://nta.ac.in - for further announcements related to the upcoming examination. NTA also announced that the exam will be conducted in 11 different languages this year including Hindi and English. Unlike many exams that were conducted online due to the pandemic, NEET 2021 will be conducted through offline mode, that is, pen and paper mode on the given examination date.

