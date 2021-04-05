Last Updated:

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Criteria For Percentage, Age & Attempts

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the revised eligibility criteria for aspirants appearing for NEET 2021.

The NEET eligibility criteria is a set of norms designated by the National Testing Agency for applicants applying for the annual examination. Only when these norms are fulfilled will the aspirant be able to appear for the NEET 2021 exam. Many changes have been incorporated into the guideline since 2018. For instance, restrictions on age limit and type of schools that were previously imposed have not been removed in the NEET eligibility criteria 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the revised NEET eligibility 2021.

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021

Parameters Guidelines

Exam Qualifications required for NEET 2021

  • The student must have passed 10+2 with Class 11th and 12th with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English as primary subjects.
  • Students who have recently appeared for the academic year 2021 exams of class 12th are also eligible for NEET 2021.

Age Requirements

  • The candidate must be 17 years or older at the time of admission to be able to qualify for NEET 2021
  • The upper age limit for General Category is 25 years
  • Candidates belonging to the Reserved Category have a relaxation of five additional years, therefore being 30 years

(A case in the court is ongoing regarding capping the upper limit)

NEET Eligibility Marks

Marks/percentage required to be qualified for the NEET exam is separate for each category, and are as follows:

UR - 50%,

OBC/SC/ST - 40%,

PWD - 45%

Number of attempts for NEET 2021

No limits for any candidate. 

Nationality allowed for NEET 2021

Indian Nationals

NRIs

OCIs

PIOs

Foreign Nationals 

 

Eligibility for NEET: Reservation Criteria 

Category Seat Reservation
General-EWS

10%
Scheduled Caste

15%
Scheduled Tribe

7.5%

Other Backward Classes

27%

Physically Handicapped

 3%

 

NEET 2021 Application Process

NTA is yet to release the application form for NEET 2021 but it is expected to launch by April 2021. Candidates can still skim through how the application process takes place and what are its requirements. To apply, the applicant will need to fill the online application form available on the official website and do the required payment to push it ahead. The application fee is as follows -

Category Fee

General or Unreserved

Rs.1500

General-EWS and OBC-NCL

Rs.1400

Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Physically Handicapped

Rs.800

The NEET-UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. Candidates are requested to regularly check the official websites of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx - and National Testing Agency - https://nta.ac.in - for further announcements related to the upcoming examination. NTA also announced that the exam will be conducted in 11 different languages this year including Hindi and English. Unlike many exams that were conducted online due to the pandemic, NEET 2021 will be conducted through offline mode, that is, pen and paper mode on the given examination date.

