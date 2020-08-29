NEET-JEE Row: Puducherry MLA Files Writ Petition In SC Seeking Cancellation Of Exams

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to stall the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) by Puducherry MLA RKR Anantharaman on behalf of the UT government.

“On behalf of the Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in the top court to stall the NEET. The case has been filed in my name,” said Anantharaman. “The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the Supreme Court which will safeguard the student community,” he added.

The Congress on Friday launched a campaign against the Modi government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams during the coronavirus pandemic, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students. Gandhi tweeted his appeal as part of the party's campaign under which it is holding countrywide protests on Friday to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams.

Members of Congress and the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, are holding protests across different states and UTs of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Gujarat, over the matter.

Six states have already moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its initial order in favour of conducting the entrance exams in September. Six ministers from opposition-ruled states filed a review petition in the top court on Friday and sought review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year despite a rise in Coronavirus cases.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). It was filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes.

The apex court has on August 17 refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams, NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic. The apex court had dismissed a petition filed Sayantan Biswas seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the entrance exams, stating that there was “absolutely" no merit in the plea.

'Students' year should not be wasted'

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the NTA for preventing the spread of COVID-19. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

