NEET MDS 2021: Cut Off Percentile Reduced By 23.029% For Each Category| Check Details

The cut-off percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2021) has been reduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). On November 10, Ministry’s Dental Education Sector announced that the new cut off was reduced by 23.029% for each category of applicants. Note, the aforementioned categories include General, SC/ ST,OBC, UR-PwD.

In accordance with the notification, the new cut-offs are 26.971 for General category, 16.971 for SC/ST/OBC. 29.971 for UR-PwD. Meanwhile, the National Board of Examination (NBE) has been asked to revise the results in accordance with the lower percentiles. All candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website for the same.

NEET MDS Exam 2022

The National Board of Examination also known as NBE had revised the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS Exam 2022. Therefore, now the exams have been shifted to next year. Earlier as per schedule, it was supposed to be conducted on December 19, 2021 which will now be conducted on June 4, 2021 (tentative). To be noted that the date is tentative which means that it can further be changed too. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about NEET MDS Exam 2022.

NEET MDS Exam 2022: Revised Date

NEET MDS Exam 2022- June 4, 2022 (Tentative)

Interested candidates must know that the NEET MDS application form has not been released yet. Interested candidates will have to check the eligibility and fill the application form before appearing for the exam. Once the application form is released, candidates will have to submit it in online mode only. The form will not be submitted in offline mode and also they will have to complete the application process by paying through UPI or debit or credit card. Following the past trends, NEET MDS exam is conducted for a duration of three hours. In the year 2021, NEET MDS Exam was of MCQ type. It was conducted in CBT mode and there were 240 questions. In case candidates have any query, they can contact-011-45593000. Candidates can also write to the communication web portal of NBEMS.

