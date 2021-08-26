NEET MDS 2021: Registration Process For Admission In Maharashtra Colleges Begins Today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for Maharashtra colleges admission. The admission is being done through NEET MDS 2021 from August 26 onwards. The registration process has started today for admission to postgraduate Dental courses at State Government/ Corporation/ Aided/Unaided Private/Minority Dental Institutions in the State of Maharashtra for Academic Year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the MAHACET official website that is mahacet.org. Candidates can check the official schedule which is mentioned below in this article.

The Maharashtra NEET MDS 2021 official notice reads that candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 Examination and are desirous of applying for available seats of Dental Course in State Government/Corporation/Aided/Unaided Private and Minority colleges in the State of Maharashtra, should register themselves. Interested candidates are hereby informed that they should do this by August 29, 2021. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. However, the deadline to submit documents for Postgraduate Dental admissions is August 30, 2021. Candidates will have to submit documents in online mode.

NEET MDS Registration: Complete Schedule

Online registration begins on August 26, 2021

Online registration will close on August 29, 2021

Uploading of all required documents after successful payment should be done between August 26 and August 30, 2021

Display of seat matrix will be done on August 27, 2021

Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible Candidates should be done between August 27 and August 31, 2021

Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates will be done on September 2, 2021

Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021 will be done on September 4, 2021

The last date of Joining the allotted college for First CAP Round is September 9, 2021

The information submitted by candidates will be used for the preparation of NEET MDS -2021 Maharashtra State Provisional Merit List. The physical document verification process will be done at the college level on reporting for admission during each round before admission. Candidates can visit the official website for more information.