NEET MDS 2021 Result To Be Declared December 31st; Here's How To Check Results

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS took place on December 16th this year. The results of the exam are most likely to be declared on December 31st. If you appeared for the exam this year, then here is how you can check the results as soon as they get declared, read on.

NEET MDS 2021 Result to be declared December 31st

The official website of NEET states that the aspirants who appeared for the NEET MDS 2021 exam can expect their results on December 31st, 2020. The website claims that the results will be revealed on the official website and aspirants can check the results there. Here are steps on how to check NEET MDS 2021 results.

Step by step procedure to check MDS result 2021

To check the NEET result 2021, you need to go to the official website of NBE. Or they can simply click here nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in to go to the official website.

You will see a link to the NEET MDS results. In the next step, click on the option of NEET MDS 2021.

Next, you must enter your credentials. Make sure they match the ones that you entered during your registration and admit card.

After entering the credentials, click on submit.

In the next page, you will be able to see your NEET MDS result on the screen.

You can download the result and save the file for future reference. You can even take a print out of it for future reference.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

What is NEET MDS?

NEET MDS is an examination for admission to various MDS courses. A student who wishes to pursue MDS courses, must take the NEET MDS exam and only when they qualify, they can seek admission in the courses they are eligible for. The recent exam was conducted on December 16th and the admit card for the same was available from December 9th.

NEET MDS is a single entrance exam considered for admission to all the PG dental courses. One needs to qualify the exam if they want to seek admission in any institution of India which offers PG dental courses. The exam is conducted annually and is the only legitimate entrance test for admission to the Masters in Dental Surgery programmes in the country.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study