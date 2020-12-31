NEET MDS 2021 Result To Be Declared December 31st; Here's How To Check Results

Quick links:
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS took place on December 16th this year. The results of the exam are most likely to be declared on December 31st. If you appeared for the exam this year, then here is how you can check the results as soon as they get declared, read on.
The official website of NEET states that the aspirants who appeared for the NEET MDS 2021 exam can expect their results on December 31st, 2020. The website claims that the results will be revealed on the official website and aspirants can check the results there. Here are steps on how to check NEET MDS 2021 results.
NEET MDS is an examination for admission to various MDS courses. A student who wishes to pursue MDS courses, must take the NEET MDS exam and only when they qualify, they can seek admission in the courses they are eligible for. The recent exam was conducted on December 16th and the admit card for the same was available from December 9th.
NEET MDS is a single entrance exam considered for admission to all the PG dental courses. One needs to qualify the exam if they want to seek admission in any institution of India which offers PG dental courses. The exam is conducted annually and is the only legitimate entrance test for admission to the Masters in Dental Surgery programmes in the country.
