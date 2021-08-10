NEET MDS Counselling To Start On August 20, Check More Details Here

In good news for BDS students, the central government on Tuesday, August 10 informed the Supreme Court of India that the government will start NEET Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling from August 20, 2021. This came after the apex court asked the Union to submit its detailed plan for conducting NEET MDS. The exam was held in June 2020 and the court observed that the central government has been "dilly-dallying" for a year, and questioned the government about the reason for the unconditional delay.

The Supreme Court on the delay of NEET MDS counselling

A petitioner had submitted a plea in the apex court informed the Court that the NEET MDS counseling was unconditionally delayed. The plea informed the court that the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was held on December 16 last year, and around 30,000 doctors having a doctors Bachelors degree in Dental Surgery had appeared in the examination to pursue a Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course and since almost a year, the central government has been delaying the counselling process, informed the plea. After the matter reached the court, the separate division of bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, took cognizance of the issue and also observed that the delay in the counselling process was hampering the future of the students and it should be carried out as soon as possible.

Centre's take on the delay in NEET MDS counselling

Earlier, on July 19, through an affidavit, the Health Ministry of India had informed the court that the delay in the counselling process was due to pending clarification from the top court regarding OBC reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) which was contributed by the state medical college under the AIQ scheme. The center had also asked for a 4-week time to conduct NEET MDS counseling virtually with the existing reservation policy. The Centre informed the Court that they have not been delaying the counselling process and wanted Court's clarification.

Neet MDS 2021 counselling schedule

Neet MDS counselling schedule: The counselling process will start on August 20 for around 1300 MDS seats through the All India Quota (AIQ), considered by central and ESIC institutes. The registration and payment will be carried out online on the official website of MCC. The MDS counselling is scheduled to happen in two rounds, followed by a third open round. Those seats, which remain vacant after the open round, will be allotted to states.

IMAGE SHUTTERSTOCK