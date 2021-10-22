NEET MDS Exam 2022 Date Revised, Exam To Be Conducted In June 2022

NEET MDS Exam 2022: National Board of Examination also known as NBE has revised the exam date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS Exam 2022. Therefore, now the exams have been shifted to next year. Earlier as per schedule, it was supposed to be conducted on December 19, 2021 which will now be conducted on June 4, 2021 (tentative). To be noted that the date is tentative which means that it can further be changed too. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about NEET MDS Exam 2022.

NBE official notice: Highlights

NBE released information about the rescheduling of exam through an official notification. The notification reads, "In view of the admissions for academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021. The NEET-MDS 2022 has now tentatively been scheduled for 4th June 2022"

The official notice was released on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The exam has been rescheduled due to the delay in admissions for the academic year 2021-22 as the admissions procedure has not been completed yet. NEET MDS Exam is conducted for admission of candidates to MDS courses under the Dentist Act, 1948.

NEET MDS Exam 2022: Revised Date

NEET MDS Exam 2022- June 4, 2022 (Tentative)

Interested candidates must know that the NEET MDS application form has not been released yet. Interested candidates will have to check the eligibility and fill the application form before appearing for the exam. Once the application form is released, candidates will have to submit it in online mode only. The form will not be submitted in offline mode and also they will have to complete the application process by paying through UPI or debit, credit card. Following the past trends, NEET MDS exam is conducted for a duration of three hours. In year 2021, NEET MDS Exam was of MCQ type. It was conducted in CBT mode and there were 240 questions. In case candidates have any query, they can contact-011-45593000. Candidates can also write to the communication web portal of NBEMS.