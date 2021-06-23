Last Updated:

NEET MDS Result 2021 Declared, Know How To Check Your Score Card

NEET MDS Result 2021 has been declared. Read this to know the exact steps to see scorecard. Candidates may check official site natboard.edu.in for more info.

NEET MDS Result 2021 has been released on Tuesday by NBE which is National Board of Examination. The scorecard has been released for all India 50% seats.The official notice reads, “The result of NEET-MDS 2021 has been declared on 31.12.2020. The result of NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website.”

NEET MDS Scorecard

All India 50% quota score card mentions 

  • All India 50% quota rank
  • All India 50% quota category rank

Cut-off scores (out of 960) for All India 50% quota PG MDS Courses 

  • For UR/EWS (50th Percentile)- 259
  • For OBC/SC/ST (40th Percentile)- 227
  • For UR-PWD (45th Percentile)- 243

NEET PG: Admission process

Notice released by National Borad of Examinations suggests all the qualified candidates to remain in touch with MCC website www.mcc.nic.in. Notice also suggests to keep following Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website www.mohfw.nic.in. These sites will be helpful for information regarding PG admission process, counseling schedule and other instructions 

NEET MDS Result download

  • Go to the official website https://natboard.edu.in/
  • Click on the first notice of the notice section on dashboard
  • PDF will be opened
  • Click on 'click here to view result' to check the results
  • Download and print the same

Post downloading the results by following the above-mentioned process, candidates are advised to note down the queries (if any). One can send the counseling query to Medical Counselling Committee (MMC). The notice reads, "The selected candidates are advised to send their queries regarding counseling, if any, to email id: aiqpg-mcc@nic.in."

