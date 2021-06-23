NEET MDS Result 2021 Declared, Know How To Check Your Score Card

NEET MDS Result 2021 has been released on Tuesday by NBE which is National Board of Examination. The scorecard has been released for all India 50% seats.The official notice reads, “The result of NEET-MDS 2021 has been declared on 31.12.2020. The result of NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website.”

NEET MDS Scorecard

All India 50% quota score card mentions

All India 50% quota rank

All India 50% quota category rank

Cut-off scores (out of 960) for All India 50% quota PG MDS Courses

For UR/EWS (50th Percentile)- 259

For OBC/SC/ST (40th Percentile)- 227

For UR-PWD (45th Percentile)- 243

NEET PG: Admission process

Notice released by National Borad of Examinations suggests all the qualified candidates to remain in touch with MCC website www.mcc.nic.in. Notice also suggests to keep following Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website www.mohfw.nic.in. These sites will be helpful for information regarding PG admission process, counseling schedule and other instructions

NEET MDS Result download

Go to the official website https://natboard.edu.in/

Click on the first notice of the notice section on dashboard

PDF will be opened

Click on 'click here to view result' to check the results

Download and print the same

Post downloading the results by following the above-mentioned process, candidates are advised to note down the queries (if any). One can send the counseling query to Medical Counselling Committee (MMC). The notice reads, "The selected candidates are advised to send their queries regarding counseling, if any, to email id: aiqpg-mcc@nic.in."