NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Here's All You Need To Know

NEET MDS round 2 seat allotment result: Registered candidates for NEET MDS exam were asked to complete the NEET MDS counseling steps by Oct 11, 2021. All those candidates who want to take part in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS under the 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) had to visit the official website mcc.nic.in and complete the application process. The next step after completing all the counselling steps like registration, fee payment, choice filling, and locking facilities is looking forward to check results. NEET MDS seat allotment result date along with other important dates have been mentioned here.

MCC NEET 2021: Important Dates

The NEET MDS counselling steps had to be completed by Oct 11, 2021

NEET MDS 2021 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 14, 2021

All the selected candidates will be asked to report for admission between October 15 and October 20, 2021

NEET MDS was held on December 16, 2020

NEET MDS results were announced on December 31, 2020.

How to complete check NEET MDS 2021 seat allotment result

Candidates will have to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, select the ‘MDS ’ option and click on result (to be noted that the link will only be activated after release of result)

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in with credentials

Candidates should make sure to fill the details and click on view results

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the same, cross-check the details and take its printout for future reference

About NEET MDS

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate Dental courses. Recently, doctors had moved the Supreme Court regarding the delay in the release of the counselling schedule. The centre told the Supreme Court that the counselling process was delayed due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme. On July 29, the Centre approved a 27 percent quota for OBCs and 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all seats of the all India quota.