NEET PG 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On September 6; Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Examinations is all set to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 on Monday, September 6, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for appearing for the September 2021 examination will be able to download hall tickets once it is released. To be noted that it will be uploaded on the official website of NBE which is nbe.edu.in. The students should make sure to download the admit cards before September 11 as the exam will be conducted on the same date.

As per the official notice, the admit cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website on September 6.

Candidates taking the exam will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizers once they reach the exam centre. NBEMS has taken the responsibility of making sure that the COVID Appropriate Behaviour should be followed/maintained at all times during the conduct of the test. Earlier, it was decided that the NEET PG examination will be conducted on April 18, 2021. Then, it got postponed due to the rise in cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19 cases across India. Students were given an option to edit their application in the month of August 2021.

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” NBE has said.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Candidates should go to the official website natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 related link. To be noted that the link will only be updated once hall tickets will be uploaded.

Candidates will have to enter the registration details and click on submit.

Post doing this the admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should take a printout of the admit card so as to carry it to the exam centre.

In the hard copy, candidates will have to paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided. The photograph should be coloured and should have white background. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall.