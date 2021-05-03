NEET PG 2021 Exam Postponed For At Least 4 Months Because Of COVID-19

NEET PG 2021: India is currently one of the most affected countries because of COVID-19. The positive cases have been increasing rapidly every day. Because of the pandemic, several national level entrance exams have been postponed. Various state board exams have also been either cancelled or deferred. The Government of India has now taken a decision to postpone NEET PG 2021 for at least four months. Candidates will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of revised dates of the exam for preparation. The decision was taken today by the government of India today. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NEET PG 2021 exam postponed.

NEET PG 2021 exam postponed by four months

The NEET exam postponed decision was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review meeting on Sunday. The government’s official press release read as “A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months & the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted.” It was also highlighted that this decision will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID-19 duties. The new examination date has not yet announced by the government.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, but was later postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. Admit cards for the NEET PG 2021 have also been released already on the official website of the NBE at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the above mentioned official websites to know about the latest updates and news related to the NEET 2021 and NEET PG 2021 exam postponed news.

PM Narendra Modi has taken several major decisions related to the doctors and medical students in his meeting. He has authorised several key decisions which will boost the availability of medical personnel in India’s fight against COVID-19. The official release read as, “It was also decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty. This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging.”

